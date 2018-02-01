This Boy Was Ignored When He Saw A Shape Under A Bridge. But Then He Got Home And Called 911

ADVERTISEMENT

While taking the school bus home, Jerald Withers saw a curious shape in a ditch beside the road. As they made their way along Route P in Jefferson County, Missouri, he alerted the driver to what he had seen. However, he was dismissed with the assurance that the mystery object was likely nothing more than a deer – perhaps one that had been hit by a passing vehicle. The bus driver would turn out to have been very wrong, though.

Nevertheless, the memory of what he had seen was gnawing at the fifth-grader and it continued to do so when he got home. According to the 11-year-old’s mom, Brandy Overturf, her son would usually spend his time after school playing football or basketball in the yard or relaxing with his Xbox. However, on this particular afternoon, it seemed that Jerald wasn’t his usual self.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the youngster was thinking about what he had seen by the bridge. Brandy could tell that the boy was desperate to investigate what he thought he had seen. And she wanted to help him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT