This Boy Saved Two Little Girls From A Fire. Then Six Decades Later A Woman Knocked On His Door

When Ed “Kip” Malone was just 12 years old, he saved two young girls from a house fire. And then he grew up wondering what became of them. One day 65 years later, a woman knocked on his door – and he got the surprise of his life.

In November 2016 Malone moved into his new house in Conception Bay South, in Newfoundland and Labrador. He had grown up in St. John’s but then spent time in Ontario for work. When he retired, he moved back to the area he was originally from, and that’s when he met the next-door neighbor who changed everything.

On December 20, 1951, Malone was aged 12. His mother had sent him out to buy some butter, and he was walking along Central Street when he saw that a house was on fire. Malone then started to hear shouts coming from the third floor.

