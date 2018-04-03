This Boy Says A Burglar Broke In And Pursued Him Upstairs, But Then His Pit Bull Sprang Into Attack

ADVERTISEMENT

The jingling of keys in the front door was a familiar sound to nine-year-old Shane Shafer. He was home alone and assumed the person trying to get in was his mom. He soon found out he was completely wrong about who was there.

The next thing he had known, he said, a stranger in a ski mask had burst into his home. Amid the chaos though, Shafer called for help from an unlikely source: his pet pit bull. And fortunately for the fourth grader, she knew just what to do.

For Shafer and his family, February 14, 2018, must have seemed like an ordinary day. His mother had left the nine-year-old alone at their Lincoln, Nebraska, home while she went to pick up his siblings from school.

