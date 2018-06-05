This Boy Was Shot Point-Blank By His Mother. But Three Years On He’s Ready To Leave The Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Some would say that it’s a parent’s job to protect their child, but Joey Slaight’s mother did the opposite – the unthinkable. She fired a gun at him from point-blank range, but the eight-year-old also did something unexpected. He left the hospital three years after she pulled the trigger.

Slaight’s mother, Morgan, grew up in Wisconsin but spent many years in Oklahoma with her husband. When their relationship ended, she and her sons, Joey and his younger brother Jaxon, moved back to the Badger State.

According to authorities, Morgan was recovering from a methamphetamine addiction. She also threatened to commit suicide on December 22, 2014, at which point she was hospitalized. A day after her release from treatment, she turned a gun on herself – after she shot both of her sons.

