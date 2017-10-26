This Boy Spoke About Why His Brother Was His Hero. But When He Turned Around He Fell Silent

ADVERTISEMENT

As 11-year-old Damon Chiodo took to the stage at Carnegie Elementary School, his teachers and peers waited with anticipation to hear his heartwarming essay. Tasked with writing about his hero by his teacher, Cynthia Bevan, Damon proceeded to talk about his big brother who was stationed overseas in the army. However, following his moving speech, Damon was stunned into silence when he turned around to leave the stage.

Just minutes before, Damon – a sixth-grader – had been wide-eyed and smiling. He was sitting with his classmates in the audience in the school’s hall, preparing to share the story that was so close to his heart.

Like millions of others, the 11-year-old had a family member in the military. In this case, it was his older brother, Devin Tomei. He serves in the army as a helicopter mechanic.

