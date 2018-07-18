This Boy Was Surprised When A Big Box Arrived, But When He Peeled Away The Tape He Totally Lost It

ADVERTISEMENT

When ten-year-old Connor Dobbyn opened an enormous box addressed to him in March 2017, he was instantly rocketed on to an emotional roller-coaster ride of fear, shock and sheer delight. Connor had not been expecting a delivery that day and the South Carolina lad was even more surprised at what he found inside the package. This heartwarming tale explains how a presence within a present transformed one little boy’s run-of-the-mill present into an unforgettably wonderful experience.

Connor lives in the small community of Cleveland, near the city of Greenville, SC. The boy moved there from Florida in June 2016 with his mom, Jessica Poth, and her husband, Jason. Connor’s big brother, trainee G.I. Brad Marek, stayed with his dad back in The Sunshine State. Subsequently, later in 2016, Brad learned that he was going to be stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, to complete his military training early the following year.

Consequently, it meant that Connor would not see his big brother for several months, much like countless family members all over the land with serving relatives in the military. Nevertheless, perhaps mindful of the long period of time they would be spending apart, Brad would often send his little buddy random letters and gifts. However, the huge item addressed to him that day in March was by far the largest surprise yet.

