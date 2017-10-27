This Boy Was Terrified Walking Home From School, But Then Hundreds Took Action Against His Bullies

ADVERTISEMENT

When one boy found himself the victim of racist bullying, he was completely terrified. The awful incident left him feeling too scared to walk home from school. But then hundreds of people came to support him against his bullies.

Mateus Romauldo lives in Murray, Utah, with his family. He attended Viewmont Elementary School. Like many 11-year-olds, the youngster had a boisterous personality and loved nothing more than hanging out with his friends after class.

However, in October 2017 a terrifying incident left Mateus’ outgoing character in tatters. The youngster had been walking home from school when he became the victim of bullying. And it seemed that a gang of teenagers had targeted him purely because of the color of his skin.

