This Boy’s Mom Didn’t Understand Why He Had Been Sick – But Then She Learned The Teacher’s Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

One day Kelicia Johnson-Chaney found out that her son Kelon had been unwell and needed to go home from school. But she wasn’t sure quite what was wrong with him. Then the little boy started to explain what was going on in the classroom – and his mom was horrified.

Johnson-Chaney resided in Houston, Texas. When her son Kelon was just four years old, he was a younger-than-kindergarten-age pupil who went to The Varnett Public School.

ADVERTISEMENT

But one day, Kelon apparently fell sick. He needed to be sent home because he had been vomiting. However, his mother was puzzled. She wasn’t certain exactly what was the matter with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT