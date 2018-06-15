When These Boys Saw A Girl With Down Syndrome Being Bullied, They Knew They Had To Step In

ADVERTISEMENT

Desiree Andrews was well-loved by members of her school community – in particular, by some of the players for whom she cheered on the basketball team. And in 2015 three of her fellow students proved just how much they valued Andrews. How? Well, when they heard her being heckled from the bleachers during a game, they swiftly came to her defense.

Andrews herself lives in Wisconsin and has Down syndrome, but she’s not let her disability hold her back. Indeed, she ultimately became a cheerleader for her middle school’s basketball team; starting in 2014, the teenager was also introduced to the crowd before the start of every game.

Andrews had been convinced to get into the sport after watching Glee. The popular TV show features a character called Becky Jackson, who also has Down syndrome and happens to be a cheerleader. So, Andrews figured she’d give cheering a go herself.

