This Mom Insisted On A Natural Birth For Her Breech Baby – So The Doctor Moved Him Manually

ADVERTISEMENT

Texan mom Vanessa Fisher knew that her pregnancy had almost run its course at the end of 2017. She also knew that there was something wrong. With only two weeks to go until her due date, her baby was still in breech. Instead of being in the customary head-first position, her precious load was the wrong way round. Nothing she had tried at home had righted the baby and she knew that attempting to deliver the child in that position would be painful and dangerous. But then a doctor decided on a hands-on approach to flipping the baby in the womb. And soon after, it was the turn of more than four million people to flip when they viewed the filmed results.

Delivering a baby, and witnessing the miracle of life, is well known as one of the most magical and memorable things that a female can experience. True, it can be excruciatingly painful and downright terrifying for many women – especially the first time. But after the event – sometimes well after the event – plenty of mothers claim the act of giving birth to be the best thing they have ever done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, this certainly cannot be said for all women. There are, of course, countless things that can go wrong during pregnancy and childbirth. No matter how detailed the birth plan is, or how far in advance the hospital bag is packed and kept at the ready, having a baby is still an unpredictable process. As Vanessa Fisher of Fort Worth, TX, knows only too well – she has done it twice. Fisher already had an 11-year-old son, JoJo, but that didn’t prepare the mom for her pregnancy in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT