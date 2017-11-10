When This Bride And Groom Got To The Altar, He Suddenly Confessed His Love For Her Sister

ADVERTISEMENT

One couple were standing at the end of the aisle on their wedding day when the groom shocked everyone. There, at the altar, he turned around and declared his love for his partner’s sister. And, even more surprisingly, the bride couldn’t have been happier about it.

Ashley and Hannah Schaus come from Santa Claus in Indiana. Like many older sisters, Ashley was extremely protective of her younger sibling. However, her devotion was even more fierce since Hannah had diabetes and Down syndrome.

“From day one… when Hannah was born, my parents explained to me that she was extra special and that I should look out and protect her more than a typical sibling throughout her life,” Ashley explained to TODAY in June 2017. “We pretty much do everything together.”

