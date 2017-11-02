This Bride And Groom Were About To Exchange Vows When An Unexpected Intruder Crashed The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody wants a gate-crasher at their wedding but one couple got exactly that in the middle of their ceremony. Just as they were about to say their vows, the intruder waltzed in, and, thankfully, it was all caught on camera.

Lithuanian Silvija Vil was one of the guests at the wedding. The young vegan is a fan of capturing things on camera, with a YouTube channel to prove it. Many of her videos show her makeup artistry skills and her love of animals and nature. She’s got a bit of a fanbase, too, with over 19,000 subscribers following her uploads.

One of her videos shows a beautiful black puppy eating some watermelon, while another is a ten-minute film of a lake in a forest. Vil wrote, “I find being in nature relaxes me and the sounds of water and everything around is rather magical.”

