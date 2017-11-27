This Bride Had The Wedding Of Her Dreams – Just Two Weeks Before She Faced Her Tragic Fate

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale,” the minister said. And, on that day in August 2017, life did seem like a fairytale for bride Deanna Delmonaco and her groom, Grayson Pedro.

But the ethereal princess gown, well-wishes from guests and the towering, rose-covered wedding cake were not the picturebook ending to Delmonaco and Pedro’s fairytale together. Just two weeks after their beautiful, love-filled wedding, the young bride tragically passed away.

Deanna Delmonaco, from New Haven, Connecticut, was just like every other 13-year-old girl. She loved Disney World and sunflowers, so much so that she would get a watercolor tattoo of a golden-yellow bloom when she was old enough.

