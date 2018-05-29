This Bride Stopped Her Wedding During The Vows – And Told Her Stepson How She Really Feels

ADVERTISEMENT

For most brides and grooms, the moment they exchange vows is all about them – the rest of the room fades away as they pledge their lives to one another. But at Emily Leehan’s wedding to Joshua Newville, she addressed her stepson in a twist that made her ceremony unforgettable.

A senior airman in the U.S. Air Force, Leehan met her future husband when she and Newville were both stationed at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton, New Jersey. There, Newville was serving as a sergeant in the Marines.

Although she had clearly charmed Newville, Leehan had another important person to impress – her fiancé’s four-year-old son, Gage. His father described the charismatic boy to Today as someone who “wears every emotion on his sleeve.”

