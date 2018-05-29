This Bride Stopped Her Wedding During The Vows – And Told Her Stepson How She Really Feels

By Andrea Marchiano
May 29, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CNN

For most brides and grooms, the moment they exchange vows is all about them – the rest of the room fades away as they pledge their lives to one another. But at Emily Leehan’s wedding to Joshua Newville, she addressed her stepson in a twist that made her ceremony unforgettable.

Image: Facebook/Emily Newville

A senior airman in the U.S. Air Force, Leehan met her future husband when she and Newville were both stationed at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton, New Jersey. There, Newville was serving as a sergeant in the Marines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Josh Newville

Although she had clearly charmed Newville, Leehan had another important person to impress – her fiancé’s four-year-old son, Gage. His father described the charismatic boy to Today as someone who “wears every emotion on his sleeve.”

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT