After A Bride-To-Be Called Off Her Wedding, She Took To Facebook To Make An Extraordinary Offer

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolbie Sanders had made the difficult decision to call off her wedding. In time, though, she realized that there was a silver lining to her heartbreak. Ultimately, then, the young woman logged onto Facebook and made a stunning offer to the world.

Hailing from Lindale, Texas, Sanders considers her family to be among the most important aspects of her life. She also loves children, which spurred her to study for a degree in education, and she envisions a future teaching elementary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while Sanders had met her future fiancé in the fall of 2012, the pair didn’t start their relationship until three years later. Then, in January 2017 the couple were engaged – but the bride-to-be wouldn’t walk down the aisle as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT