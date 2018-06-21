A Bride Took Her Fiancé’s Trembling Hand, And She Immediately Understood Who She Was Marrying

By Andrea Marchiano
June 21, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Maggie Earwood / Facebook/Dwayne Schmidt Photography
Image: Facebook/Maggie Earwood / Facebook/Dwayne Schmidt Photography

At a wedding, it’s customary for the bride to remain hidden from her groom until she walks down the aisle so she can surprise him with her look for the big day. But Caleb Earwood and his future wife, Maggie, somewhat broke that tradition.

Image: Facebook/Freedom Remembered
Image: Facebook/Freedom Remembered

As she reached out and grabbed his hand, she realized it was trembling. And, as Earwood began to speak, Maggie said she knew immediately the type of person she was about to marry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Maggie Earwood
Image: Facebook/Maggie Earwood

Earwood and his future wife both spent their childhoods in Asheville, North Carolina. They considered themselves friends in high school and started dating in 2013. “She’s so beautiful. I couldn’t help myself,” 21-year-old Earwood told the Today show in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT