A Bride Took Her Fiancé’s Trembling Hand, And She Immediately Understood Who She Was Marrying

At a wedding, it’s customary for the bride to remain hidden from her groom until she walks down the aisle so she can surprise him with her look for the big day. But Caleb Earwood and his future wife, Maggie, somewhat broke that tradition.

As she reached out and grabbed his hand, she realized it was trembling. And, as Earwood began to speak, Maggie said she knew immediately the type of person she was about to marry.

Earwood and his future wife both spent their childhoods in Asheville, North Carolina. They considered themselves friends in high school and started dating in 2013. “She’s so beautiful. I couldn’t help myself,” 21-year-old Earwood told the Today show in 2015.

