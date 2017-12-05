As This Bride Was Reciting Her Vows, She Suddenly Picked Out Her Groom’s Ex And Told Her To Stand Up

By Caren Gibson
December 5, 2017
Image: Facebook/Love What Matters

When Katie Hild married Jeremy Musser, she didn’t just gain a husband – she got stepson Landon into the bargain, too. And her union came not only with the weight of responsibility that comes with being a parental figure, but also a lot of expectation from Landon’s biological mom Casey. What’s more, Katie and Casey’s relationship had sometimes been a difficult one – so when the bride chose to make an unexpected statement on her wedding day, the whole room could very well have been in shock.

Image: Instagram/mussbe_k8t

And Katie remembers the exact date she met the man who would eventually become her husband. It was April 17, 2013, and by all accounts, the pair hit it off from the onset. A mere six weeks into their blossoming relationship, though, and Jeremy would drop a bombshell.

Image: Instagram/mussbe_k8t

Specifically, during a text exchange between the couple, Jeremy admitted to Katie that he had a child. In response, Katie asked, “How old is it? Two?” But the reply she would receive left her stunned. It turned out that Jeremy’s son, Landon, had been born on April 28 – that is, 11 days after the couple had met.

