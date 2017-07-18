This Bride’s Dress Seemed Surprisingly Simple – But Then Someone Turned Out The Lights

By Francesca Lynagh
July 18, 2017
She took to the dance floor for her first dance with her husband, and the lights dimmed. No one saw it coming, but suddenly she transformed into a true princess as she began to dance.

Niko Al Hakim and Rachel Vennya were already internet famous before they got married in early 2017. With hundreds of thousands of followers each, it wasn’t surprising that they wanted their big day to be widely documented on social media.

Their wedding was such a big deal that they even created a website especially for it. It featured an RSVP form as well as a clock counting down the days until the big event.

