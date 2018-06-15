This Bride’s Father Died In The Line Of Duty, But Then She Saw A Man In Uniform Walk Into The Room

ADVERTISEMENT

Probation officer David Poling sadly lost his life in the line of duty. So when his daughter Mikayla Wroten married years later, his absence was sorely felt. However, when she saw a man in uniform walk into the room, it made her entire day.

David achieved a lot in his short life. After enjoying a career in the military as a marine, he went on to serve in the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. After his stint there, he joined the Gallipolis Police Department, before gaining a job as a probation officer.

According to his colleagues, David was made for law enforcement. “He always got his man,” David’s former boss Gallia County Sheriff David Martin told The Columbus Citizen-Journal in 2007. As a result, his death came as a shock to everyone.

