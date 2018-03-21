As Britain Was Battered By A Freak Storm, People Devised An Ingenious Way To Keep The Homeless Warm

ADVERTISEMENT

A mid-winter blizzard already sounds unpleasant and especially so if you know what it feels like to have ice-cold gusts whipping across your face. Try and imagine what it’d be like to combine that with an impending cold wave – and you can begin to understand just how frigid it was in England in the winter of 2018.

And while most people could bundle up and weather the storm indoors, the country’s homeless population would be left without access to the comfort and safety of shelter. Instead, they would be outdoors, all on their own, facing freezing rain and icy winds.

That was until one local charity group in Bristol came up with the perfect way to help those in need. And their efforts came to light just in time for the once-in-a-generation winter storm.

