When This Broke Man Sold His Grandma’s Old Blanket, He Had No Idea It Would Make Him A Millionaire

It is fair to say that things had not been going too well in the life of California man Loren Krytzer back in 2011. A serious auto smash had changed his life forever, and subsequently money was short to say the least. So much so that Krytzer had been forced to lodge his three children with their grandparents. Then one day he watched an episode of popular TV program Antiques Roadshow. What he saw would result in the most dramatic change in fortunes and alter his life completely once again.

Up until 2007, Krytzer had enjoyed a successful career, working as a self-employed carpenter, and he was well able to support his family. But he was caught up in a car crash that year which resulted in a complicated injury to his foot. Krytzer’s wound just refused to heal, despite a year-long stay in hospital. His injury developed an infection and eventually doctors gave the woodworker some terrible news.

Krytzer recollected the devastating conversation he had with his doctors in an interview with cable broadcaster CNBC in November 2017. He recalled, “I kept trying to do the best I could, and finally it got so bad they said, ‘We have to cut your foot off,’” Now disabled, Krytzer found himself unable to continue his freelance career and was left unemployed with no income stream.

