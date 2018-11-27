These Twins Were Diagnosed With A Deadly Disease, But Their Big Brother Gave Them A Life-Saving Gift

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest fears a parent can have is watching their child fight a serious illness. Robin Pownall can unfortunately attest to that, as her twin sons were diagnosed with a dangerous disorder. However, their older brother Michael Jr. then decided to step up, giving them a gift that saved their lives.

South Philadelphia residents Robin and her fiance Michael DeMasi have four children together named Dominick, Michael Jr., Santino and Giovanni. The latter duo, nicknamed “Sonny” and “Gio,” are twins, born in October 2017. However, their arrival initially came as a shock to their parents.

Indeed, Robin and Michael didn’t intend to get pregnant at that point, but when the former discovered that she was expecting twins, everything changed. “God’s a good pitcher, I’ll tell you that,” she told The Philadelphia Inquirer in February 2018. “He threw us a good [curveball].”

