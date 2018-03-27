This Bullied Girl Got Surgery On Her “Elf Ears.” Then The Bandage Came Off And She Burst Out Crying

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven-year-old Bella Harrington was finding life tough. Bullies had decided to make her life miserable because of the size and shape of her ears. Then, after she had surgery to change them, she burst into tears when she saw the results.

Bella had only realized that there was anything unusual about her ears when she was around eight or nine years old. “I started noticing that my ears were different in third or fourth grade,” she told her doctor, Dr. Joe Niamtu, according to Inside Edition. “I’d fix my hair to where it wasn’t showing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her efforts to cover up her ears, though, Bella was mercilessly bullied. Speaking to WRIC, Bella said, “They would always point it out, but then the more people pointed it out is when I wanted to change it. I thought that they stuck out way too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT