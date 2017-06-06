Bullies Called This 12-Year-Old Girl “Godzilla.” But 15 Years Later, The Boot’s On The Other Foot

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 12 years old she was branded “Godzilla” and left with a crumbling self-esteem. But now those school days are a distant memory for this remarkable woman.

When Aly Stosz was growing up, she always stood out from her peers. She had always been much taller than the other kids at school. And as she hit high school, she just kept on growing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other children used to taunt her, calling her all sorts of unkind names, such as “Godzilla.” As a result of the bullying she suffered, over time she became anxious and self-conscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT