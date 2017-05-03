Bullies Made This Little Boy’s Life A Living Hell. Then The Community Decided Enough Was Enough

Evan Hill was a 12-year-old boy living in Christchurch, New Zealand. Unfortunately, however, this teen didn’t have the easiest time at school. He was targeted by bullies for something he couldn’t even control.
Poor Evan had buck teeth. And unfortunately, his case was so severe that it even affected the way he spoke. In fact, the young boy couldn’t actually close his mouth fully because of his protruding teeth.
Orthodontic work was never a feasible option for Evan, however. His family were not able to afford the pricey treatments, and Evan didn’t meet the criteria to receive the treatment for free.
