Sadly, many people have stories about when they were bullied as kids. Bullies usually have messed up lives of violence and aggression at home, and choose to lash out at people around them because they don’t know any better. But occasionally a bully will get taught a lesson when they pick on the wrong person.
A bully usually picks on who they believe to be the weakest members of their school or workplace. By the same token, the victim is typically someone who is different from other class or workmates. It might be the wearing of glasses, or being too fat or too thin, too short or too tall, or simply being seen as less popular that singles out a bullying victim.
Bullying has reached shockingly high levels in the U.S. with some six in 10 kids saying they witness bullying at least once a day, according to a survey by news website Business Insider. It also claims that 160,000 students miss school every day because they are afraid of attack or intimidation. Another key point to remember is cyber bullying; the same survey stated that 35 percent of American children have been threatened over the internet.
-
This Bully Picked A Fight With A Weak-Looking Guy But Soon Realized He’d Made A Massive Mistake.
-
This Mysterious Creature Eluded Scientists For Years. Then It Finally Set Off A Hidden Camera
-
These Firefighters Were Called Out To A House Fire – And What They Found Inside Horrified Them
-
This Woman May Look Ordinary – But From Her Waist Down It’s A Whole Other Story
-
A Woman Rescued This Abandoned Hatchling – And One Year On, Its Transformation Is Stunning
-
When This Man Followed A Hysterical Girl Through A Subway, He Found A Tiny Toddler Turning Blue
-
This Pregnant Dog Was Huge – But As She Gave Birth They Knew X-Rays Hadn’t Told The Full Story
-
They Seem Just Like A Typical Couple – But One Look At Their Family Will Leave You Astonished
-
20 Facts About Pressed Pennies That Are Worth Their Weight In Gold
-
This Baby Giraffe Was Dangling During Birth. Then Keepers Saw Her Hit The Ground Head-on
-
This Woman Was Shocked When She Opened The Door To See Her 5-Year-Old Neighbor Clutching His Sister
-
When This Woman With Rare Dwarfism Fell Pregnant, Doctors Knew They Had To Take A Close Look