This Bully Picked A Fight With A Weak-Looking Guy But Soon Realized He’d Made A Massive Mistake.

Sadly, many people have stories about when they were bullied as kids. Bullies usually have messed up lives of violence and aggression at home, and choose to lash out at people around them because they don’t know any better. But occasionally a bully will get taught a lesson when they pick on the wrong person.

A bully usually picks on who they believe to be the weakest members of their school or workplace. By the same token, the victim is typically someone who is different from other class or workmates. It might be the wearing of glasses, or being too fat or too thin, too short or too tall, or simply being seen as less popular that singles out a bullying victim.

Bullying has reached shockingly high levels in the U.S. with some six in 10 kids saying they witness bullying at least once a day, according to a survey by news website Business Insider. It also claims that 160,000 students miss school every day because they are afraid of attack or intimidation. Another key point to remember is cyber bullying; the same survey stated that 35 percent of American children have been threatened over the internet.

