A Bus Driver Saw This 4-Year-Old Each Day, But Then He Knew The Time Had Come To Say Goodbye

In life, friendships can come in all shapes and sizes. Bus driver John Reed certainly learned that after he built an incredible bond with four-year-old Sebastiana Balistreri. But after a few months with his favorite passenger, Reed had to say goodbye to the little girl – and he did so in quite the adorable manner.

Every weekday, Sebastiana accompanies her mom, Tracy Balistreri, on the GreenLine bus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The girl travels to her elementary school on the route; Tracy, meanwhile, uses the bus to go to work at a nearby spa.

And during her daily commute, Tracy’s daughter got to know their bus driver. The four-year-old was so enthusiastic about seeing Reed, in fact, that she would even jump for joy when she saw his vehicle approaching the Balistreris’ stop.

