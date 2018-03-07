Cameras Caught How This Transporter Treated A Patient. Now His Actions Are Causing A Storm

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindon Beckford has worked at a hospital in Boston for over 30 years. Once a performer, he gave it all up to transport patients to and from surgery. But there’s something extra special about his services that has caused a stir, and for all the right reasons.

Jamaican-born Beckford has been a patient transporter at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for more than three decades. And it’s a job that he seems to be incredibly good at. Some of the patients whom he’s met over the years certainly think that he’s pretty awesome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 31 years Beckford has brought something that’s probably unique to the corridors of the Boston hospital. Of course, he always fulfills his job description, namely carting patients around safely. But he often does something else that sets him apart from the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT