This Camo Couple Had Makeovers For Their Wedding, And Their New Looks Left Rachael Lost For Words

For one young couple, appearances really were not everything. Stuck in their ways, the pair wore only comfortable clothing and had an obsession with camouflage gear. But with their wedding slowly approaching, the soon-to-be bride and groom decided they needed to smarten up their look. And, with the help of the Rachael Ray Show, their wish became a reality.

In early 2017 Stacy Collins and Brandon Helms requested the help of the Rachael Ray Show. The newly-engaged couple, from Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, had been together for nearly seven years. With their wedding planned for spring 2018, though, the pair decided that their somewhat shabby appearances needed a dramatic overhaul.

Before the makeover, the couple had favored a comfortable look, something that reflected their active lifestyle. “Every day, we’re out,” Brandon explained. “We’re outside doing sports whether it be hunting, fishing. Anywhere we can get a place to stay at, we have fun doing it. We dress just plain.”

