This Cancer Patient Knew He Didn’t Have Long To Live, So A Nurse Helped Him Fulfill His Dying Wish

When Larry “Joe” Booth was advised to stop his medication after a lengthy fight against cancer, he knew the end was near. But there was one thing he’d always longed to do in his lifetime. And his kindhearted nurse helped him make that dream a reality.

Booth was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 25, 1948. He settled down in Clarksville, Indiana, and had an auto repair store in Jeffersonville. Booth had a love of cars and was known for his passion for drag racing.

He married a woman named Barbara and had five children, Brian, Derrick, Gerry, Larry Jr. and Jonathon. Booth went on to lose both his son Derrick and his wife of 39 years in 2015. Then, that same year, he got some tragic news of his own.

