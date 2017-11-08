When A Car Sped Through A Stop Sign Towards This 2-Year-Old, His Nanny’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct

ADVERTISEMENT

When this nanny took a toddler for a walk one day, she could never have known the two-year-old’s life would be in danger. But as she pushed him across the street in his stroller near a four-way intersection, a car came speeding towards them. Then, as she quickly realized the car would strike him, her instincts suddenly kicked in.

Caroline Maurer is a student originally from Falmouth, Massachusetts but now living in Los Angeles, California. To earn some extra income during her studies, she occasionally worked as a nanny. Watching kids is something she has done since she was a young girl.

Indeed, Maurer loves kids, and started babysitting at the age of seven. Speaking on a YouTube video posted by a client, she explains, “Kids are great! They make me my most present. And they are the most present and hilarious and wonderful little weirdos.”

