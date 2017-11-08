When this nanny took a toddler for a walk one day, she could never have known the two-year-old’s life would be in danger. But as she pushed him across the street in his stroller near a four-way intersection, a car came speeding towards them. Then, as she quickly realized the car would strike him, her instincts suddenly kicked in.
Caroline Maurer is a student originally from Falmouth, Massachusetts but now living in Los Angeles, California. To earn some extra income during her studies, she occasionally worked as a nanny. Watching kids is something she has done since she was a young girl.
Indeed, Maurer loves kids, and started babysitting at the age of seven. Speaking on a YouTube video posted by a client, she explains, “Kids are great! They make me my most present. And they are the most present and hilarious and wonderful little weirdos.”
-
A Wife Took Her Husband For A 50th Birthday Meal. Then Two Men Approached And He Broke Down In Tears
-
When Instagram Deleted This Woman’s Weight Loss Journey, It Jolted Her Into Action
-
This Furious Mom Said Pumpkin Patch Workers Told Her Son With Down Syndrome He Had To Leave
-
When A Car Sped Through A Stop Sign Towards This 2-Year-Old, His Nanny’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct
-
This Sick Veteran Was Forced To Give His Dogs To The Pound. Then Later Staff Gave Him Painful News
-
These Square-Shaped Waves Look Strangely Beautiful – But They’re Actually Incredibly Dangerous
-
After A Family Fled The California Wildfires, They Returned And Saw A Familiar Shape Amid The Rubble
-
This Dad Texted His Daughter To Ask Who Nick Jonas Is. Then When He Replied, She Lost It
-
This Man Kept A Hideous Secret For Three Decades – Until His Girlfriend Finally Uncovered The Truth
-
20 Stupidly Dangerous Things That Used To Be Considered Normal
-
This Mother Let Her Children Play In The Garden – Only For Child Services To Knock On Her Door
-
71 People Died In This Horrific Plane Crash. Now The Four Who Skipped The Flight Have Spoken Out