When This Cashier Saw A Mom’s Eyes Glaze Over, She Immediately Grabbed Her Baby

For one cashier, it was just a normal day at work. She had spent her shift serving customers with a smile. However, when one woman arrived at the counter, she grew concerned. Then, as the customer’s eyes glazed over, the store worker instinctively grabbed the woman’s baby.

Rebecca Montano works in a convenience store in Arvada, Colorado. Her job duties included serving customers from behind a counter. However, in March 2016 she added potentially saving a life to her list of work achievements.

Montano’s shift had presumably got off to a fairly average start. She was acting as the store’s cashier, selling the establishment’s product range to paying customers. However, when one lady arrived at the till, Montano got a bad feeling about her.

