This Celebrity Cheerleader Performed A Series Of Twists – And The Jaw-Dropping Footage Went Viral

By Francesca Lynagh
February 26, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Donald Holmes

When Angel Rice was young, her mom was worried that cheerleading classes were too expensive. But she persevered nonetheless and became a viral sensation, thanks to an amazing video that appeared on YouTube. In the final analysis, people simply couldn’t get enough of it or her.

Image: Instagram/angel_rice

Rice is a young woman with what can only be described as a truly incredible talent. And she has medals and records galore to prove just how good she is at what she does. The Atlanta-based social media sensation began her journey to success when she was very young.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/angel_rice

At the tender age of three, Rice took up tumbling as a hobby. It turned out that she had a real penchant for the energetic sport, but she hadn’t actually been enrolled in official lessons at the beginning. Instead, her mom assumed the role of coach.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT