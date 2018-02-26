This Celebrity Cheerleader Performed A Series Of Twists – And The Jaw-Dropping Footage Went Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

When Angel Rice was young, her mom was worried that cheerleading classes were too expensive. But she persevered nonetheless and became a viral sensation, thanks to an amazing video that appeared on YouTube. In the final analysis, people simply couldn't get enough of it or her.

Rice is a young woman with what can only be described as a truly incredible talent. And she has medals and records galore to prove just how good she is at what she does. The Atlanta-based social media sensation began her journey to success when she was very young.

At the tender age of three, Rice took up tumbling as a hobby. It turned out that she had a real penchant for the energetic sport, but she hadn’t actually been enrolled in official lessons at the beginning. Instead, her mom assumed the role of coach.

