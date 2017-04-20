After Chaperones Took A Closer Look At This Girl’s Dress, They Completely Ruined Her Prom

ADVERTISEMENT

Prom is one of the most important life events there is for a teenager. If you’ve been homeschooled then the night would naturally be a pivotal moment for celebration and camaraderie. One homeschooled Virginia teen, however, had that moment ripped away from her when she was kicked out of her own prom.

Seventeen-year-old Clare was hugely excited for her prom night. She had picked out the perfect dress, a glittery silver number that she had found after searching six different stores. She had finally found something that she loved and – having saved weeks’ of tip money from her job – could afford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing on her sister’s blog, Clare noted that the prom dress code was simple. “Ladies, please keep your dresses fingertip length or longer,” it read. She took care to check the length of the dress several times before leaving the store. She even tried it on with heels to makes sure that she would be able to comply with the rules. But she was confident she would pass the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT