A Child Wrecked $1,300 Worth Of Makeup In Sephora, And Shoppers Were Outraged At The Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty has always been important to makeup artist Brittney Nelson. So when she walked into a Sephora store in Augusta, Georgia, and saw a trashed makeup display, she may have seen it as a form of sacrilege. When she realized that the perpetrator was a child, however, her outrage was directed away from the offender and onto the child’s mom.

Nelson grew up surrounded by powerful women. Her grandmother never went a day without wearing heels, right up until she passed away on her 90th birthday. Her aunt encouraged a beauty regime at an early age. Even her mom never faced a day without looking presentable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Nelson’s mom had a motto. She said, “It’s hard to serve the Lord if you are still in your slept-in sweat pants.” Although sweat pants are a staple of many women’s casual wardrobe, it’s not an item the makeup artist owns. “I’m a big believer of showing up for your own life!” she says on her professional profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT