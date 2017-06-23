When 11 Children Stood Before This Judge, The Words He Spoke Changed Their Lives Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the scene in the Ohio courtroom on April 27 might make it sound like just another day. The twiddling thumbs, the shaking legs and the darting glances would be typical of anyone waiting for a judge to seal their fate.

But those awaiting Judge Ralph Winkler’s decision were not who you might expect. In fact, they were kids. Indeed, 11 children sat before the judge on a long, wooden bench, butterflies undoubtedly swirling in their stomachs.

Six of the children were biological siblings: Coby, 16, Christian, 14, Caleb, 13, Caylee, 12, Carson, 10, and Chloe, 9. They were in foster care and hoped that they could stay under one roof – it was always a tall order for one family to take in a half-dozen siblings, though.

