Describing the scene in the Ohio courtroom on April 27 might make it sound like just another day. The twiddling thumbs, the shaking legs and the darting glances would be typical of anyone waiting for a judge to seal their fate.
But those awaiting Judge Ralph Winkler’s decision were not who you might expect. In fact, they were kids. Indeed, 11 children sat before the judge on a long, wooden bench, butterflies undoubtedly swirling in their stomachs.
Six of the children were biological siblings: Coby, 16, Christian, 14, Caleb, 13, Caylee, 12, Carson, 10, and Chloe, 9. They were in foster care and hoped that they could stay under one roof – it was always a tall order for one family to take in a half-dozen siblings, though.
-
40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her
-
It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified
-
This Flat-Earther Squared Up To A NASA Scientist – And The Reaction He Got Was Out Of This World
-
After A Horrific Car Crash Killed These Two Teens, His Devastated Mom Made A Heartbreaking Request
-
This Mom Was Breastfeeding In An Eatery, When An Old Lady Approached And Did The Strangest Thing
-
This Man Was Walking Through The Woods. Then He Spotted A Suitcase That Was Moving.
-
People Said This Dog Was Guarding Her Owner’s Grave, But One Rescuer Uncovered A Stunning Secret
-
After High Schoolers Played A Prank On This Teen, Her Friends Taught The Bullies A Valuable Lesson
-
When 11 Children Stood Before This Judge, The Words He Spoke Changed Their Lives Forever
-
Tim Tebow Had To Turn Down This Girl's Invite To Prom – But What He Did Next Left Her Mom In Tears
-
24 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared, A Dog Picked Up A Scent The Search Team Wasn’t Expecting
-
When This Little Girl Went To Disney World With Her 4 Parents, Their T-Shirts Left People Stunned