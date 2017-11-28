This Is Why Closing Your Bedroom Door At Night Might Just Save Your Life

ADVERTISEMENT

As a child, a closed bedroom door may have been scary. Light from the hallway made you feel safe and helped you fall asleep. After all, any monsters hiding under the bed would be afraid to emerge if they might get caught in the glow.

While these fears don’t keep you awake any more, you still sleep with your door wide open. Perhaps it’s out of habit, or maybe you’re keeping an ear out for your sleeping children down the hall.

But it’s time to put this habit to an immediate end and start sleeping with your bedroom door sealed tight. It just might keep you alive, and the reason is pretty surprising.

