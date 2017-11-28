As a child, a closed bedroom door may have been scary. Light from the hallway made you feel safe and helped you fall asleep. After all, any monsters hiding under the bed would be afraid to emerge if they might get caught in the glow.
While these fears don’t keep you awake any more, you still sleep with your door wide open. Perhaps it’s out of habit, or maybe you’re keeping an ear out for your sleeping children down the hall.
But it’s time to put this habit to an immediate end and start sleeping with your bedroom door sealed tight. It just might keep you alive, and the reason is pretty surprising.
-
20 Mind-boggling Photos That Need An Explanation Right Now
-
These Seven Teens Lined Up On Stage. Then The Music Started, And Everyone Burst Out Laughing
-
Rescuers Got A Call About A Stray Haunting The Area. Then They Crawled Under A House To Find Him
-
This Soldier Left His Family Of Three Behind. But When He Came Back His Wife Was Holding A Baby Girl
-
When This Lost Dog Met A Pack Of Wild Coyotes, How The Encounter Unfolded Left Experts Stunned
-
Scientists Are Warning Of An Ecological Apocalypse That’s Happening Right Under Our Noses
-
Saudi Arabia Has Granted Citizenship To A Robot – And She's Already Attacked Elon Musk
-
This Is Why Closing Your Bedroom Door At Night Might Just Save Your Life
-
This Mom Took A Week-long Vacation To Europe – And Left Her Four Children At Home On Their Own
-
This Couple Survived The Las Vegas Shooting, But Another Tragedy Was Waiting Just Around The Corner
-
Rescuers Saw A Woman's Body Floating In Floodwater – And Realized Someone Was Still Clinging To Her
-
A Week After Four Kittens Were Found In An Old Washing Machine, Rescuers Got An Unexpected Call