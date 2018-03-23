This 32-Year-Old College Dropout Refuses To Leave Her Dorm Room, So Now The School Is Taking Action

ADVERTISEMENT

For most college students, living in the dorms is a rite of passage. It’s also an experience that they’re willing to leave when the time comes to graduate or move into off-campus housing. But Lisa Palmer isn’t most college students.

Instead, the 32-year-old allegedly refuses to leave her dorm room, even after dropping out from her studies at Hunter College in New York City. Without any further options, the educational institution has had to take action to turf her out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmer’s story began in 2010, when she signed up for classes at Hunter College. The school, part of the City University of New York network, sits in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Palmer had previously studied at St. John’s University in Queens.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT