This College Student Was Abducted At Gunpoint, But Recalling Her Mom’s Guidance Helped Save Her Life

As many people know, kids don’t always follow the advice that their parents offer to them. Yet when Jordan Dinsmore found herself in grave danger one night, she took her cues from something that her mom had once told her. That may have been because her mother had been through a similar ordeal when she was roughly the same age as Dinsmore. And just as with her mom, the South Carolina student was determined to escape a cruel fate.

Dinsmore encountered her own nightmare scenario, though, in late July 2017. And it came after she had finished her shift at Buffalo Wild Wings at around 12:30 a.m. Having jumped into her car, she then drove to the student apartment building where she lived. What she hadn’t seen before she headed home, however, was the warning that another complex had given to its residents.

Specifically, the neighboring Stadium Suites had revealed to its occupants that local police were looking into stories of armed robberies in the area. Dinsmore was unaware of the caution, however, when she pulled her car up in her complex’s parking lot and climbed out of the vehicle into near darkness.

