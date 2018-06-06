Two College Students Saw This Grandma Attacking A Car With A Hammer – And They Immediately Joined In

ADVERTISEMENT

College football players Jack Long and Shane Simpson were driving home when they spotted a woman frantically battering a parked car with a hammer. Something about the scene made them pull over to investigate. And then they too began to attack the car.

It was a scorching hot August day in 2011 and the two students were making their way back from football practice. Both Long and Simpson play for the Missouri Western Griffons as defensive backs and they were ride sharing that day. On the return trip they decided to take a different route – and that was when they noticed some unusual behavior.

A distressed woman was trying to smash through the window of a car parked outside a house. “We just saw a woman with a hammer in her hand and she was tagging at the window,” Long told the Griffon Sports Insider. At first, the teammates assumed that the woman might simply have lost her keys.

