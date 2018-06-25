A Grandma Got A Horrible Note From A Neighbor, But Then The Whole Community Stepped Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Elise Ryan was minding her own business, trying to look after her family, when a hurtful note landed on her doorstep. The letter berated the grandmother for failing to keep her yard tidy. However, when her community learned of her situation, they stepped in to help.

Ryan lives on Succasunna Road in the small settlement of Landing in New Jersey. She shares her residence with her dog, Captain. Ryan had called the neighborhood home for four decades and, as such, was a big part of her community.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as of September 2017 Ryan had been spending less and less time at her home. It was then that doctors had diagnosed her young grandson Matt with brain cancer. Subsequently, the grandmother had ploughed all her energy into supporting her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT