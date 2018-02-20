These Twins Were Joined At The Head. But After Major Surgery They Returned Home Separately

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby and Erin Delaney were connected at the head when they were born – the rarest kind of conjoined twins. However, despite the risks involved, their dedicated doctors decided the siblings needed to be separated.

Heather and Riley Delaney come from Mooresville, North Carolina. The couple had been friends from childhood and would never have thought they’d end up marrying in 2015. However, they did, and soon after they were ready to start a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine the delight when Heather discovered she was pregnant in January 2016. However, the couple’s joy soon turned to worry. That’s because their first ultrasound scan revealed that, not only were they expecting twins, but their babies were conjoined.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT