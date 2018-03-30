These Conjoined Twins Were Abandoned At Birth. But Now They’ve Grown Up Into Happy Teenagers

ADVERTISEMENT

Twins are considered to be incredibly close but, one set of Iowa-based twins born in late 2002 shared more than most – they were conjoined. Along with the complications that being literally connected with a sibling can bring, these twins and their triplet sister were abandoned by their mom. Yet, remarkably, thanks to the love of an adoptive family, they have grown up to be physically and mentally healthy and happy.

Every potential parent has worries and concerns during a pregnancy. Fathers can be anxious about providing for both their partner and child and keeping them safe. Mothers often fret about these things and almost everything else. Ultimately, however, the main concern is whether their child will be born healthy. But for one pregnant California woman in December 2002, these worries and concerns were tripled.

ADVERTISEMENT

And going through the physical act of child birth of any kind is highly stressful. But in this expectant woman’s case, not only was the mother about to give birth to conjoined twins but a third healthy triplet was also on the way. And three was perhaps a crowd as far as this poor woman was concerned. Although it is not certain, maybe the stress was all to much. Whatever the case, heartbreakingly, the triplets were given up shortly after their birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT