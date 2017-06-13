These Conjoined Twins Were Separated In 2006. Now A News Team Have Captured What They’re Like Today

ADVERTISEMENT

In charge of completely separating the conjoined Carlsen twins, Dr. Christopher Moir was helming a crucial operation. Patiently trying to separate the girls’ internal organs, one false move could have resulted in death for one or both of the babies. So, when the surgery was completed 12 hours later, had both the girls managed to survive? Moreover, if the twins did make it through the operation, what were the consequences for their health?

Watching young twin sisters Isabelle and Abby Carlsen swinging around on climbing frames, you’d be shocked to learn what they went through over a decade ago. How could they recover from such a traumatic event to become such vibrant pre-teens?

Isabelle and Abby Carlsen are two 11-year-old sisters who live with their parents, Jesse and Amy. Although they now reside in Mandan, North Dakota, these happy-go-lucky fifth-graders actually started life in Minnesota.

