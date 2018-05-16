This Cop Arrived At A Home Of Reported Child Abuse – But Didn’t Know He Was About To Meet His Son

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer Jody Thompson received a report of child abuse and arrived on the scene to find a heartbreaking case of hurt and neglect. Little did he know, though, that the case would change his life.

Before that day, Thompson had worked on dozens of similar cases. Indeed, he’d been an investigator for the district attorney’s office before becoming an officer with the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma in 2011. And as an investigator, he had looked into many child abuse allegations.

His work was perhaps made even more personal by the fact that Thompson had a family of his own at home. With his wife Jeannie, he had two sons, Ryan and Charley, who were 15 and eight when he received that fateful call in 2015.

