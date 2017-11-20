A Neighbor Called The Cops About This Abandoned House, And Police Found A Family Freezing Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of October 27, 2017, Milwaukee police officers Vin Paolo and Dan Resnick arrived at an empty house near 29th and Locust. They had been asked to help child welfare workers. Without heat, plumbing or electricity, the home was shuttered up from the outside. However, Paolo and Resnick’s skills were put to the test when a pregnant woman greeted them at the front door.

When on the job, police officers across the country face various challenges, whether they be domestic issues or threats to public safety. Yet the duo of Paolo and Resnick faced an altogether more personal challenge at the back-end of last month. It all started with a concerned phone call.

A resident near 29th and Locust had called child welfare services to report that a young pregnant woman and her family were living in an abandoned house on their street. Subsequently, child welfare called Paolo and Resnick to the location for assistance in the matter.

