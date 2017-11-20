On the morning of October 27, 2017, Milwaukee police officers Vin Paolo and Dan Resnick arrived at an empty house near 29th and Locust. They had been asked to help child welfare workers. Without heat, plumbing or electricity, the home was shuttered up from the outside. However, Paolo and Resnick’s skills were put to the test when a pregnant woman greeted them at the front door.
When on the job, police officers across the country face various challenges, whether they be domestic issues or threats to public safety. Yet the duo of Paolo and Resnick faced an altogether more personal challenge at the back-end of last month. It all started with a concerned phone call.
A resident near 29th and Locust had called child welfare services to report that a young pregnant woman and her family were living in an abandoned house on their street. Subsequently, child welfare called Paolo and Resnick to the location for assistance in the matter.
-
When Experts X-Rayed This 16th-Century Painting, The Face Of An Infamous Queen Lay Hidden Beneath
-
20 Terrifying Cursed Items That Actually Exist
-
When This Man Turned 60, His 40-Year-Old Stepson Gave Him A Gift Three Decades In The Making
-
When This Doctor Awoke From Surgery, He Claimed He Had An Urgent Message From The Afterlife
-
20 Ingenious Solutions For Peculiar Problems
-
3 Days After Their Car Was Stolen With Their Dog Inside, This Frantic Couple Got A Call From Police
-
When This Man Popped Home For Lunch, He Saw What His Girl Was Wearing And Fell Sobbing To His Knees
-
A Neighbor Called The Cops About This Abandoned House, And Police Found A Family Freezing Inside
-
After This Proposal Picture Went Viral, People Began Trolling The Woman In Pink
-
When This Dalmatian With A Giant Belly Gave Birth, They Realized The Vet Had Made A Big Mistake
-
1 Month After This 15-Year-Old Girl Was Abducted, A Farmer Saw A Figure Moving In His Field
-
Corey Feldman Has Finally Named Two Men He Alleges Molested Him As A Child