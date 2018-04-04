Cops Have Warned That If A Car Blinds You With Its Beams, You Should Drive Away At Once

ADVERTISEMENT

An anonymous woman from Rock Hill, South Carolina, reportedly had a disturbing experience in a local parking lot. Someone in another car apparently attempted to blind and disorient her using the vehicle’s high beam lights. And what happened next prompted police to issue a warning.

An account of the incident was posted to Facebook by a friend of the alleged victim called Jessica Taylor. The alleged victim had reportedly been in her car in the parking lot of a Walmart store. Then, without warning, the car in the opposite space apparently turned its high beam headlights on.

According to the Facebook post, the bright lights were blinding. Combined with the element of surprise, they were apparently enough to disorient the woman. What’s more, this was reportedly the point at which the incident took a darker turn.

