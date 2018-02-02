When Cops Leapt Into A Canal To Save This Dog, They Didn’t Realize She Was One Of Their Own

ADVERTISEMENT

When Broward County police officers saw a dog in the canal, they knew they didn’t have much time left to rescue her. She was barely able to keep herself afloat, and soon she would disappear under the surface. There was no time to waste, so one of the officers jumped in.

The dog in question is a seven-year-old German Shepherd called Shasta. On January 8, 2018, Shasta should have been at her North Lauderdale home in Florida. That morning, however, curiosity got the better of her, and she escaped from a hole in her garden fence.

Shasta may not be a cat, but her curiosity proved to be just as dangerous. The German Shepherd’s explorations took her to the next block, whereupon she literally found herself in deep trouble. As a consequence of her wanderlust, Shasta ended up in a canal.

