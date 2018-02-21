When A Cop Pulled Over This Speeding Teen, The Dash Cam Footage Caught The Chief’s Attention

ADVERTISEMENT

When cop Martin Folczyk pulled a teenager over for speeding, he acted in a way he felt was appropriate. However, when the footage from his dash cam got back to the police chief, the boss decided to reach out to the young man in question.

Menomonie Police Department is based in the city of Menomonie in Wisconsin and employs 27 full-time officers, who deal with roughly 16,000 incidents every 12 months. Its stated mission is “to collaborate with the community to provide a safe and peaceful environment while protecting the liberties of all persons.”

Martin Folczyk is a police officer with the department. During one of his patrols in November 2016, the cop was driving down Menomonie’s 8th Street when something caught his eye. It was a car, and it appeared to be speeding.

