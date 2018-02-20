This Couple Chose To Adopt A Newborn. But 18 Years Later They Say She’s Not A Good Fit

ADVERTISEMENT

For many couples, a shared dream of having children is a vital part of their relationship. And with this in mind, when they’re finally able to become parents, everything changes in their lives for the better — or, at least, in most cases it does.

However, one couple who adopted a newborn didn’t find themselves as fulfilled by parenthood as they imagined they would be. Instead, years later, they were left wondering if their daughter had been the right fit for their family, even though she had already reached adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first place, Beth and Jim adopted their daughter, Madie, just after she was born. However, she exhibited various troubling issues, and it wasn’t until she was nine that the family received a diagnosis for some of them: she had ADHD and bipolar disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT